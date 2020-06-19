Hopkins County Family YMCA has announced the five students that will attend the Changemakers Institute — a 10-week virtual academy intended to strengthen leadership skills out of local youths.
Shepherd Brown, San Brown, Madison Caldwell, Anias Mitchel and Camryn LaGrange have been enrolled in the program.
According to Chad Hart, CEO of the Y, the five teenagers were selected after a county-wide outreach to community leaders, such as administrators in Hopkins County School District and President of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County Bill McReynolds.
Participants of the program are teenagers that range from incoming freshman to seniors at local high schools. Hart said the Y strived to gather a diverse group to ensure equal representation of young leaders in the community.
The Changemakers Institute is a national program by YMCA that intends to shape the nation’s youth at a regional level. The Institute will deliver training on several aspects such as professional development, the roles of equity and inclusion in making change, developing an online presence and voice and how to collaborate to address local issues.
“A main goal for this academy is that these five teenagers grasp and understand how they can impact change in this community and impact their peers to make a more positive, enlightened (and) inclusive community,” Hart said.
Initial programming at the Institute includes seminars, cohort meetings and mentor roundtables. During the latter weeks of the program, each participant will have the opportunity to schedule a session with two to three staffing mentors to evaluate and strengthen their virtual presence.
In the final two weeks of the semester, students will present a portfolio of their work to a local panel of staff and community members.
One of the students, Camryn LaGrange, is an incoming junior at Madisonville North Hopkins High School where she plays basketball and soccer.
According to LaGrange, a teacher at Madisonville North approached her and her mother about participating in the virtual academy. LaGrange holds leadership positions in North’s Key Club and Student Council, and she is considered a leader amongst her peers.
LaGrange was interested in attending the Changemakers Institute because she wanted to learn more about how to be a good leader and how to put her ideas for change into motion.
LaGrange has already begun her training in the academy where she connects with several students online in a virtual classroom to talk about their overarching goals for the program.
“I’m gonna focus on youth development and reducing inequality so we can judge people based on their character and not stereotypes,” LaGrange said. “This kind of Institute is going to help me formulate initiatives to serve my community that would help make these things happen.”
LaGrange expects the Institute to have a lasting impression on her as she continues to serve the Hopkins County community.
“I hope to become a better leader,” LaGrange said. “I hope to see actual changes happening in my community just starting by one person.”
Approximately 400 participants across 37 states will participate in the academy this summer, according to Hart. If this 10-week semester goes well, Hart is hopeful about continuing the academy in Hopkins County and enrolling more students next year.
According to Hart, recent unrest in the nation has proven the importance of educating future generations about justice and equality.
“In light of recent events,” Hart said. “We kind of need to look at how intentional we’re being with this institute on equity, quality...using your voice as power. These teens come back from this Institute with a renewed sense of community and how they’re not just a person. They can truly change and impact their surroundings and their region.”
