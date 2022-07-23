The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Kimberly D. Brainard, of Evansville, IN, was charged, July 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court for the 7th time.
• Domonique Morris, of Chicago, IL, was charged, July 22, 2022, for speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence.
