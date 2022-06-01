Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that incoming Kentucky high school seniors who have taken the ACT will be eligible to take the test again for free.
The test is part of the statewide ACT retake day in the fall of 2022.
Hopkins County Schools Director of Assessment Dr. Andy Belcher said offering the ACT retake day free to all seniors will hopefully motivate more students to sign up.
“Why wouldn’t you redo it if you get the chance to do it for free?” he said.
Beshear said his administration is an education-first administration, and the goal is to provide opportunities for Kentucky’s kids to succeed in their goal of post-secondary education.
“Research shows that by retaking the ACT, students are more likely to raise their score, which allows them to pursue more scholarships,” he said. “With the best budget in 25 years, this is a chance for us to remove barriers for our students and help them achieve a brighter future.”
The ACT is the admissions exam used by the Kentucky Department of Education to measure a student’s level of readiness for college in core academic content areas, including English, mathematics, reading, and science. The current price for the ACT in Kentucky is $37 for online testing and $38 for paper-based testing.
Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass said the cost of taking the ACT can be a barrier for many of our students, especially if they want to take it a second time to improve their scores.
“This is a great opportunity for those who choose to take part, and we appreciate Gov. Beshear making this a priority for Kentucky students,” he said.
In addition to boosted scores, the ACT retake opportunity is expected to increase the number of students pursuing post-secondary education.
Belcher said ACT scores help determine scholarships, and scholarships are so important these days because the cost of college is so expensive.
“The more scholarships a student can be awarded helps the parents financially,” he said.
Belcher said he was very grateful to the governor to allow seniors the chance for one more shot at the ACT for free, after being affected by COVID-19.
“He didn’t have to do that,” he said.
The free retake day will be designated by the Kentucky Department of Education in the fall of 2022. More information on the date and locations will be provided to local school districts in the coming months.
Once the Hopkins County School District know the dates, they will let parents know, so they can sign their students up to take the test.
