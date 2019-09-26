Mortons Gap, Earlington cash in

Continuing his trip around the Commonwealth,Kentucky Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn made a stop in Earlington on Wednesday. Earlington received $108,864 for work on three of their roads -- South Robinson Street, East FarrenAvenue and Westside Avenue. Mayor Phillip Hunt, right, talked with Tomblyn after the event. "I was telling him, in our annual budget, we allocate $20,000 to $30,000 a year. This is three times that amount, so you can imagine it's a windfall," said Hunt. CitySuperintendent Mark Pharris said one of the stipulations on the application for the funds wasfinding roads in their community that are used for buses. "One of the factors for the state was if the road was a school route," he said. "All of the streetschosen are school routes."
