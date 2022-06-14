The National Weather Service out of Paducah has issued an excessive heat warning for western Kentucky until late Wednesday night, cautioning anyone who has to be outside to take precautions.
David Blanchard, a meteorologist with the weather service, said an excessive heat warning is one level higher than a heat advisory.
“The difference is a heat advisory is when you begin to reach a heat index of 105 degrees or greater,” he said. “An excessive heat warning is when it reaches 110 degrees.”
The weather for today has a high of 98, a low of 76, and a heat index of around 105 or higher. Wednesday has a high of 97, a low of 75, and a heat index a little lower than 105. Thursday’s weather forecast has a high of 97, a low of 72, and a heat index of around 100.
Blanchard said the high heat and humidity will continue for a while but will drop off as the week continues.
“It is going to be generally cooler toward the weekend,” he said. “By Saturday and Sunday, we should be back in the 80s and lows in the 60s.”
The weather service suggests anyone working outside or going outside for long periods of time take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and rest in the shade periodically.
Blanchard also suggests family or neighbors check on anyone elderly they know to make sure their air conditioners are working and to keep an eye on children and infants as they are less able to adapt to the heat.
With an excessive heat warning, there are several heat-related illnesses that people should be aware of and how to treat them.
One of the most serious is heat stroke. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. When a heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 104°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. It can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.
Some symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, seizures, or very high body temperature. To treat heat stroke, call 911; move to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing; cool down quickly with cold water or ice bath; wet the skin; use cold wet cloths on the skin or soak the clothing in cool water, or circulate the air around to speed cooling.
Another illness is heat exhaustion, which is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. It is most likely to affect the elderly, people with high blood pressure, and those working in hot environments.
Symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperature, and decreased urine output. To treat heat exhaustion, call 911, get out of the heat and drink water, remove unnecessary clothing like shoes and socks, and cool down with a cold compress.
For more information on other heat-related illnesses, visit the Center for Disease Control’s heat-related illnesses website at https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatrelillness.html.
NWS also said that the tri-state area was on course to break records for the warmest June low temperatures on record yesterday, as forecasted low temperatures were all three to four decrease higher than the previous records. This weeks also marks the earliest occurrence of 80 degree low temperatures, with the previous earliest being June 23, 2016.
