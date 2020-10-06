The Kentucky Division of Water offices announced they found no violations during their Aug. 24 inspection of Madisonville’s municipal separate stormwater sewer system.
Madisonville City Engineer Eric Hickman said the inspection document stated “there were no violations of the evaluated requirements of the KYG20 General Permit for Phase II MS4s were discovered during this inspection or any impending violations found.”
The system and its multiple violations were last discussed at a December 2019. The violations dated back to 2008, according to Hickman, and were mostly in record-keeping, according to previous reports.
In August 5-6, 2008, there were eight out of compliance violations, in March 28, 2012, there were five of out of compliance violations, on April 5, 2017, there were 12 of out of compliance violations with 14 impending violations and on Sept. 11, 2018, there were 12 out of compliance violations with five impending violations.
“The city’s current ordinances were found out of compliance during the past inspections,” Hickman said, adding that the state had conducted inspections in both 2017 and 2018, which is not normal. “Upon my hire, leadership and elected officials unanimously supported us as we worked hard to obtain compliance with the Kentucky Division of Water.”
As part of maintaining the system, Hickman said signs are being installed at Mahr Park Arboretum’ kayak launch and at the Lake Pee Wee boat ramp explaining the importance of water quality and what it means to the community.
According to the information provided by Hickman, the Madisonville Watersheds are Elk Creek, covering 6,814 acres; Flat Creek, covering 2,471 acres, Richland Creek, covering 3,517 acres and Greasy Creek covering 7,463 acres.
Hickman said that Lake Pee Wee, located in the Greasy Creek watershed, is Madisonville’s drinking water source.
“The City of Madisonville’s Water Filtration Plant can draw up to eight million gallons of water a day from the lake to supply the community,” according to information provided by Hickman. “Rain water that can’t soak into the ground flows to storm sewers, ditches and streams that connect into Lake Pee Wee. Along the way the stormwater picks up litter, yard debris, nutrients from fertilizers, pesticides, pet waste, salt and other heavy metals from sidewalks, streets and yards.”
That polluted water can eventually make its way to Lake Pee Wee, affecting the quality of Madisonville’s drinking water source.
Some ways to help keep the water source clean include picking up after pets, installing a rain garden, keeping storm drains clean and cleared of debris, use 0 Phosphate lawn fertilizer and getting a rain barrel.
