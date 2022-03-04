Two days after announcing the arrest of two individuals, including a mother, associated with the rape of a child under the age of 12, Madisonville Police reported the arrest of two other individuals in the case.
In the arrests, which happened over the weekend, police say that the alleged victim reported that Joshua R. Looney, 31 of Madisonville, had intercourse with her on at least five occasions and oral sex on four others. Brittany Duvall, 28 of Nortonville, is accused of witnessing the relationship and allowing it to continue over a number of months.
The latest arrests were announced late Wednesday afternoon.
Ronnie Lynn Duvall, 47 of Nortonville, listed as “family” of the victim, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with rape of a victim under the age of 12 and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12.
According to the release from MPD, Duvall is accused of having sexual intercourse with the child on at least 10 occasions and oral sex on at least 10 other occasions. Police say he admitted to the accusations upon being taken into custody. He is charged with rape of a victim under the age of 12 and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12.
Michael A. Gibbs, 37 of Madisonville, listed as the victims father, is accused to having sexual intercourse with the child, as well as providing her with illegal controlled substances. He is also accused of being in possession of matter that visually depicts a sexual act by a minor. He is charged with rape-no force, unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of matter depicting a sexual act of a minor, rape of victim under 12 and incest.
