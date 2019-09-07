Matt Hughes/The Messenger
In advance of the annual 9/11 Heroes Run set for tonight in downtown Madisonvile, schools across Hopkins County got in on the action as they honored veterans, active military members and first responders Friday. Hanson Elementary students, from left to right, Emma Rogers, Rylan Fletcher, Aidan Knight and Umela NaJee display a banner as part of the heroes walk. Madisonvile North Hopkins NJROTC Cadets Tyler Malik and Joseph Childers get "low" fives from some of the students.
