As a former teacher, Joanna Odum knows how important confidence is for children, especially on the first day of school.
She started Style 4 Smiles after seeing a little girl leave her store, Falcon Creek Boutique, excited after her mom got her clothes for school.
“I just happened to think of the confidence that kids need that they are lacking right now,” said Odum.
Children’s mental health was deeply affected during COVID-19, and with the economy the way it is now, parents may struggle to find new school clothes for their children.
Odum didn’t want to make Style 4 Smiles just a Falcon Creek thing, so she has invited the community to help through donations or by nominating a child.
“I feel like one thing that we all need to do is help others because, in all honesty, that helps us probably more than it does the person receiving it,” she said. “I just wanted the community to be a part of it.”
People can nominate children who they think might benefit from some new back-to-school clothes and supplies.
She said they will put the child or children on the list and work their way down. When they receive $100, they will call the family and set up a time to meet with them at either store location.
“I want to get them started on the right track,” said Odum. “I will let them choose with the help of their guardian.”
They already have the first family in mind. Odum said there is a family in Hopkins County who lost everything in a fire. She said they will start with that family and then move on to the rest.
“The more that people give, the more I can give,” she said.
The store will be accepting donations until August 20. Odum said she figures by that time all the kids will be in school.
People can nominate children by sending a private message to the boutique’s Facebook page or calling either the Henderson location at 270-212-9006 or the Madisonville location at 270-841-1862.
Cash or check donations can be mailed or dropped off at either location. The Henderson address is 1648 2nd Street Eastgate Shopping Center, and the Madisonville location is on 11 S. Main Street.
“I did not want to do it through PayPal or anything like that because they take some of your money,” said Odum.
The only children who can be nominated are children getting ready for preschool or school. The store only carries children’s clothes from newborns to size 8.
Odum said the store has clothes, along with backpacks, cute erasers, school accessories, and scented crayons. She said any family participating in the Style 4 Smiles will receive a very good discount from her store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.