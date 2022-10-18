GV LAKE

The foliage is starting to turn here in Hopkins County. Grapevine Lake is rather picturesque this time of year. Be sure to get outdoors to enjoy the fall weather and vibrant colors before the cooler air creeps in.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

