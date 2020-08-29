Fall sports will continue as scheduled, despite a special called four-hour meeting of the Kentucky Board of Education on Friday to discuss the Kentucky High School Athletics Association Board of Control’s recent decision to resume sports on Sept. 11.
The KBE’s special called meeting garnered much interest from parent, athletes, coaches and school administrators as many feared the board would vote to overturn the KHSAA’s decision. But ultimately the board’s only action was to vote to issue a letter asking to the KHSAA to consider alternatives for football and other high contact sports.
The KHSAA board of control voted last Thursday to approve a plan to begin fall sports competitions. Gov. Andy Beshear, who said he did not feel it was a wise a choice, choose not to overturn the decision, instead he urged schools and coaches to proceed with caution.
KBE said it received thousands of calls from parents, coaches and employees who were concerned when Friday’s meeting was announced. Board members also reported receiving threats. By Thursday afternoon, KBE had released a statement assuring sports fans that they would not be overturning the KHSAA decision.
“The KHSAA board of control decided to move forward with high contact sports at a time when most of our districts have pushed back the start of school until September,” KBE chairman Dr. Lu Young said during her opening statements. “We’re not here to overturn that decision. I felt it was reasonable and warranted for the KDE to call this special meeting to review that KHSAA decision.”
After hearing a recap of the KHSAA’s action since March, KBE heard an update on COVID-19 from Kentucky public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
Stack blamed the difficulty with reopening schools on a lack of collectivism in the United States, then told the board that moving forward he would be working with the governor to develop a system that would allow decisions to be made county-by-county based on local numbers rather than by statewide mandate, both for schools and communities.
KBE then opened the floor to school superintendents from around the commonwealth.
“There are a lot of questions out there on both sides of the issue,” said Dr. Randy Poe, the Boone County School superintendent, who addressed the board representing a number of superintendents from northern Kentucky. “When it comes to schools we need guidance and leadership. Leadership is not easy. It’s not just doing what others want us to do. Superintendents must have faith that they won’t be second guessed by the KHSAA, the KDE or the health department. Returning to schools is a local community decision.”
He added, however, that local districts needed all of the information available from those three groups, and urged those groups to get on the same page.
Supt. Alvin Garrison, of Covington Independent Public Schools, likewise criticized those groups for a lack of leadership.
“If the governor’s office, the department of health, the KHSAA, the Department of Education and now the Board of Education give signals that it might be okay to return to fall sports, who am I as a lowly superintendent, without any additional data say that it’s not,” Garrison stated.
The board’s final decision was a 10-0 vote to “develop written communication to issue to he KHSAA on behalf of the board urging additional consideration on alternative options on high contact sports.”
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
