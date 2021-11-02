During last night’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council meeting, two Madisonville firefighters received an award for bravery and excellent community service for saving the life of a residents during a house fire last month.
Fire Chief John Dunning shared that on October 4, in the Lakeshore subdivision there was a residential structure fire that broke out. Two firefighters, Willy Sisk and Jacob Guess, took quick action to get the elderly resident out of her house and to safety.
These two men secured the electric meter and provided their personal jackets to keep the resident warm until other emergency personnel arrived with blankets.
Under new business, Brad Long was sworn in as the new Deputy City Administrator, Monday evening during the City Council meeting. Surrounded by family, Long was humbled and excited to accept this new role.
Long’s primary responsibility will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of Madisonville and providing advice and assistance.
