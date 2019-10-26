Back in Time

"Go Travis" signs were a common occurrence back in the early 90s here in Madisonville as Travis Ford and his Kentucky Wildcat teammates kept this basketball-crazy town on the edge of their collective seats with deep runs in March Madness virtually every year. Ford, who now coaches at St. Louis University, has gone on to compile nearly 400 wins as a head coach at several different schools. Last year, Ford guided the Billikens to the NCAA tournament in his third season with the program.

