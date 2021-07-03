On Wednesday, Baptist Health Madisonville and Deaconess Health System announced that their boards of directors finalized an agreement to jointly operate the hospital and medical group beginning Sept. 1, and the new name will be Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said in a news release that by selecting a new name, they want to signal that both Kentucky’s largest health care system and the Tri-State’s largest health care provider are joining forces.
“Bringing their expertise to further elevate the level of care provided to the community and bolster services through targeted investments,” he said.
Baptist Health and Deaconess will jointly operate the hospital, medical group and associated outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton and Hopkinsville. An initial investment of $50 million will include surgical suite enhancements, emergency room renovations and cancer care facility upgrades.
In a news release, Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy said that Baptist Health and Deaconess will pool resources and experience to grow and expand the hospital’s primary care, surgery, cardiac and cancer care programs.
“Ensuring that patients from Madisonville and surrounding communities can continue to access quality health care close to home,” he said.
According to the release, community benefit efforts such as financial assistance and charity care will continue along with physician recruitment.
Baptist Health President Robert Ramey said local decision-making, focus and control will be central to this faith-based joint venture.
“Our employees will see the same rates of pay, seniority, and similar benefit plans,” he said.
Baptist Health Madisonville, formerly known as Regional Medical Center and Trover Health System, joined Baptist Health in 2012. Baptist Health Madisonville serves western Kentucky residents with 35 points of care to meet the needs of Kentuckians close to home. As an integrated health care provider, it includes more than 100 primary care and specialist physicians, a 410-bed hospital with a 20-bed Critical Care Unit, an Education division with a Family Medicine Residency program, award-winning Women’s Health, advanced Cancer Care and a progressive Heart and Vascular Center.
In a previous article published in January, Ramey said that the hospital currently employs over 2,000 people and is the “largest employer in Madisonville.”
