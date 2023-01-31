The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Traviel D. Civils, was charged, January 27, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
John Doe, was charged, January 27, 2023, for public intoxication. Both subjects were observed to be Hispanic males and spoke no English. Police attempted to use a translator to communicate but was not available. Both subjects had no identification and were unable to communicate where they lived. Due to the levels of intoxication they were not able to be released.
Charles H. Eaves, was charged, January 28, 2023, for theft by conception including cold checks.
Jordan B. Craig, was charged, January 28, 2023, for failure to appear in court and public intoxication.
Pedro Raul Morales, was charged, January 27, 2023, for operating a vehicle under the influence, no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of open alcoholic containers, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Kilo Hubbard, was charged, January 28, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Johnny Nance, was charged, January 28, 2023, for alcohol intoxication in a public place and indecent exposure in the second degree.
Stephen Blake Dexter, was charged, January 28, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Carmen Harden, of White Plains, was charged, January 27, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
James Thomas Carlton, of White Plains, was charged, January 27, 2023, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Sammy D. Sullivan, of Madisonville, was charged, January 28, 2023, for theft by deception including cold checks of more than $1,000 and receiving stolen property of more than $1,000.
Heath Michael Baldwin, of Princeton, KY, was charged, January 27, 2023, for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and serving parole violation warrant.
