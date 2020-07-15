Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven B. Matheny, 40, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000) on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Timothy W. Adamson, 43, Nortonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Melissa D. Barber, 29, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree indecent exposure, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• William T. Byarly, 29, Princeton, was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving and improper passing on Caldwell County warrants.
• Sean A. Triplett, 35, Nortonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree burglary on a Hopkins County warrant.
• James M. Tapp, 52, Nebo, was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Christy E. Dukes, 35, Nortonville, was arrested Monday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
