Pennyrile state park will receive nearly $700K in upgrades

State and local officials, as well as state park staff and a visiting quilting group, were on hand Tuesday afternoon to hear an announcement about upgrades coming to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
"This is a jewel," Don Parkinson, the secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, said about the park, "and we need to shine it up."
The improvements will be part of the "Restoring the Finest" initiative aimed at upgrading the state parks to help boost tourism.
In July 2016, Pennyrile was one of four western Kentucky parks to receive funding. That funding, several hundred thousand dollars, helped make repairs to the lodge and cottages and put in a new dining room floor.
Now, the park will receive approximately $670,000 to make repairs and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and to put in new waterlines. The work will allow water to reach eight of the cabins that are normally closed in the winter because of freezing water. Those cabins will be able to have year-round accessibility to guests. The waterlines will also allow more water pressure and capacity, according to a news release from the cabinet.
Parkinson said he was at Pennyrile on Memorial Day weekend, when 2,500 people visited the beach. He recognized the need for improvements including more parking and better cellphone and internet service. Those are on the list of priorities for the cabinet, he said.
"We need to spend more money here," Parkinson told the crowd of about 80 people.
"Eighteen million is not nearly enough," said Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville.
The state park system has received $38 million from 2016-18, and Gov. Matt Bevin approved $50 million for the campaign in the 2019 General Assembly, the release states. Westerfield said he hopes the legislature continues to support the parks.
The park is in Christian County, but Dawson Springs has always thought of the park as its park, Mayor Chris Smiley said to the crowd.
Guests enjoy the state parks, where they can enjoy nature and a good meal. Parkinson said that, after upgrades, "they're going to like it even more."
