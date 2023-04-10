Drug overdose deaths continue to be an issue across Kentucky, and even closer to home here in Hopkins County. According to data collected and released by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (KODCP), over the last five years, Hopkins County has average about 6.4 overdose deaths per year.
The most recently released report covers the year of 2021. That year the county reported five overdose deaths, while there were 2,250 such deaths reported across the state of Kentucky.
The most deadly year for the county was 2017, when there were 12 overdose deaths reported.
“Here in the commonwealth, we have been fighting a long battle against the opioid epidemic. This public health crisis has torn families apart and taken the lives of far too many Kentuckians, far too soon,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Every day we must work together to fund recovery programs and treatment options so that we can continue to address this scourge and get our people the help they need.”
While individuals across the state overdose on a variety of drugs, the KODCP says that the majority link back to two specific narcotics. In 2021, 1,639 of the state’s overdoses were linked to Fentanyl while 1,075 involved methamphetamines,
Fentanyl isn’t just a local problem, its an epidemic sweeping the country. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report that nationwide, about 50 people die everyday from a fentanyl related overdose.
“There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl,” said the CDC. “Both are considered synthetic opioids. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer. However, most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl.”
While the pharmaceutical grade medication is made in the same labs where other prescription drugs are made, the source of the illicit version of the narcotic is quite different. Most of it is made in the same illegal facilities that manufacture meth and cut drugs like cocaine and heroine, and then smuggled into the country as part of the drug trade.
That less than professional manufacturing process is largely what makes fentanyl so deadly.
According to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, most illicit fentanyl comes in a pill-like tablet form. That one tablet usually carries enough of the drug to be deadly, so users typically cut it into quarters before ingesting it. That technique, however, is less than safe due to how the drugs are made.
As the tablets are not manufactured by the same FDA approved techniques used by most drug companies, the level of narcotics is not spread equally through out the tablet. Many overdoses occur because its possible for 100% of the narcotics to be in a single quarter, while the rest of the tablet is almost completely drug-free. And there is no way of knowing until either taking the drug or lab testing it.
In addition to the tablets, fentanyl also comes in liquid and powder forms, and both of those forms have the same inconsistency as the tablets.
“Powdered fentanyl looks just like many other drugs,” said the CDC. “It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids. Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl. In its liquid form, IMF can be found in nasal sprays, eye drops, and dropped onto paper or small candies.”
