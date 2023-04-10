Drug overdose deaths continue to be an issue across Kentucky, and even closer to home here in Hopkins County. According to data collected and released by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (KODCP), over the last five years, Hopkins County has average about 6.4 overdose deaths per year.

The most recently released report covers the year of 2021. That year the county reported five overdose deaths, while there were 2,250 such deaths reported across the state of Kentucky.

