The following is a list of highway construction activities Hopkins County residents should be aware of.
Sections of the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County will be closed for two to two and a half months for asphalt resurfacing. The scheduled work is from mile marker 32.861 to mile marker 34.365.
Work on pavement deficiencies on I-69 in Hopkins County have begun. The work zone is between Mortons Gap and Dawson Springs between MP 95.6 to MP 105.04, a distance of 9.44 miles. The work is scheduled for completion this fall.
Traffic will shift to one lane in each direction on I-69 between mile makers 96.0 and 105.5 to prepare for improvements. The work zone is between Ilsley Road and the interchange at WK Parkway/Pennyrile Parkway. Work is scheduled to be completed this fall.
