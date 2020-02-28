The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is proud to host Steel Rails: The Railroad Photography of Jim Pearson.
Pearson’s exhibit, along with photography by his Shutterbug Kids, will be on display in the Anne P. Baker Gallery from Sunday, March 1 through April 3. Pearson worked as a photojournalist for The Messenger in Madisonville for 17 years. Prior to that, he served as a photojournalist in the United States Air Force for 24 years, where he traveled the world photographing military operations as a member of Combat Camera until he retired in 1995.
Pearson now spends his time traveling and photographing across the country. When he is not on the road or the rails, Jim mentors his great-great nieces and nephews on the art of photography.
“Not only is Jim a master photographer but a master teacher, as well,” said Glema Director, Brad Downall. “His passion and skill are being transferred to future generations. The work of these six elementary children is really quite something, and showcasing their photography next to Jim’s makes perfect sense.”
An opening reception for Pearson and Shutterbugs Jayden, Xavier, Adrianna, Elaina, Damion, and Journey will be held on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information regarding the exhibit please contact the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 270-824-8650
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Madisonville Community College.
