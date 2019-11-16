Ky. 70 detour ends as new bridge opens

Richard Burkard/The Messenger

Drivers went over the new Sugar Creek bridge one lane at a time Friday while construction crews finished cleanup work along Ky. 70.

Weeks of waiting and workarounds are over for drivers southwest of Madisonville.

The new Sugar Creek bridge along Ky. 70 opened for traffic Thursday afternoon in the Richland area. The highway was closed for construction for the

past eight weeks, requiring drivers to take detours through Earlington or on other state highways.

Ragle Inc. still was removing its equipment Friday, which limited traffic on the bridge to one lane at times. But the new bridge opened one day earlier than the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet projected. It happened even though construction was delayed a week because of Ragle finishing other projects.

The transportation cabinet estimates 2,300 vehicles will travel over the new bridge each day.

Ragle received a $2.2 million contract to replace three bridges in the area.

