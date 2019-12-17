Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Christopher L. Blair, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to dispose of property, non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Matthew L. Brown, 31, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Tiffany L. Brown, 31, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Christopher W. Douglas, 32, of Earlington was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Matthew W. Hardin, 39, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Paris D. Johnson Jr., 20, of Belleville, Illinois, was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Alicia M. Lonsberry, 26, of Earlington was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Angelia F. Middler, 24, of Madisonville was charged Saturday as a fugitive from Hendry County, Florida.
• Austin L. Moore, 24, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court.
• Aaron S. Offutt, 44, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Amanda R. P'Pool, 32, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Tasha N. Reed, 35, of Nebo was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Jennifer L. Cayce, 36, of Alamo was charged Friday with failure to appear.
• Robert J. Grigsby, 44, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with menacing.
• Dillon B. Williams, 20, of Evansville was charged Thursday with first degree bail jumping and failure to appear.
• Wendy A. Winebarger, 43, of Earlington was charged Thursday with three counts of failure to appear.
