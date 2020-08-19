The chatter in the hallways of Hopkins County schools may have been a little less Tuesday than in years past as teachers and staff returned to work.
Keeping the buzz to a minimum was likely due to the fact that no kids were in attendance. Regardless, faculty and staff were working hard to prepare for this abnormal school year.
Kindergarten teachers at West Hopkins School created toolboxes for each of their students to take home, and more lunchrooms across the district are preparing to feed students across the county.
Faculty and students also returned to Madisonville Community College for their fall semester this week.
In the lunchrooms, staff prepped meals for next week. With students starting the year through remote digital learning on Wednesday, Aug 26, Hopkins County Schools Food Services wanted a way to provide students with their free meals.
Director of Child Nutrition Lisa Marsh said they are doing a five meal pick-up and delivery program. Parents will pick up all meals for the week at one time or select daily delivery.
If parents chose daily delivery, they would have to sign a parental consent form before distribution.
During the summer, parents didn’t have to sign a consent form because all children were already a part of the summer feeding program. Marsh said now, as the school year begins, they will be held accountable by National School Lunch — the schools’ food program provider.
“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are their choices (for pick up),” Marsh said. “It will be frozen food. We’re going to give them instructions on how to prepare it, because they may not pick the food up until a Tuesday and our intent is for them not to eat it till next Monday, so we can’t have it cooked. It wouldn’t last that long.”
Marsh said each meal could be made with an oven or a microwave, and they will have detailed instructions.
Darlene Adamson at South Hopkins Middle School said she thinks this is an excellent idea.
“I think it’s good. Our children will know that somebody is here preparing for them to have a meal,” she said.
In a typical year, South Hopkins serves between 300 and 315 students each day. Now, they are waiting on pre-orders to see how many they’ll feed next week.
Marsh said the hope is to reduce waste by asking families to pre-order meals. On the Food Service webpage, www.hopkins.kyschools.us/FoodService, families can submit the pre-order form. It will be updated each week. Today is the last day to pre-order for the first week of school.
If your student has food allergies, there is a form on the webpage for special dietary needs, said Marsh.
At West Hopkins, both middle and elementary teachers worked on their classrooms, lesson plans, and transitioning physical workbooks to digital.
Elementary reading teacher Sherry Towe acknowledged this school year would be different because of how information will be delivered.
“It’s about how to deliver it in a different way, where the kids still get what they need but through technology and not as much hands-on and in the classroom,” she said.
Kindergarten co-teachers Marry McBride and Billy Ward have spaced out their room, placing stickers on the floor to teach their kids what it means to be six feet apart for when the kids return.
“They’re going to have counters for math, crayons and pencils, this is to help practice writing their name,” Ward said while holding a laminated, bookmark-sized piece of paper.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said she was ecstatic to see students return to campus Monday.
“The campus has come alive again. We are teaching in a variety of ways,” she said. “I think the most important thing is that we are now in the position to, once again, help students meet their own educational goals.”
Kelley said it was nice to see students walking the hallways, where they’re wearing masks and sitting at a distance.
“Students are very happy to be here. They see it as an opportunity that they were worried they might not have,” she said.
