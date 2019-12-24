Madisonville Police are looking for a man who held up a discount store Friday night.
"We have no new leads at this point," Major Andrew Rush said Monday about the robbery of Dollar General at 925 W. Noel Ave.
A police statement said a man walked into the store around 8:30 p.m. and "demanded money by threat of violence." Rush added the man threatened to use a weapon, but no weapon was shown.
Rush also said the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing blue sweatpants, a blue hooded sweatshirt and boots. A statement says he used a piece of cardboard to hide his identity.
"We're looking at footage, but we have no surveillance picture to release," Rush said Monday afternoon.
People with information about this case are asked to call Detective Dame at Madisonville Police, 270-821-1720. They also can call Hopkins County Crime Stoppers, 270-825-1111 or leave an anonymous tip at HopkinsCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
