The seven Chinese students visiting Madisonville from its sister city Dongying were able to demonstrate their language fluency and business sense through an exercise with Tungco employees at their corporate office on Friday.
The exercise consisted of each student giving a sales pitch on a tea infuser to three Tungco employees, Director of Marketing and Advertising Gloria Chilcutt, Director of Accounting Chad Ladd and Human Resources
Representative Stephanie Townsell. During the sales pitch, each Tungco employee was encouraged to ask the students direct questions about the product such as its durability, price and service cost.
"It is easy to use, easy to wash," one student said before holding up the Manatee-shaped tea infuser and cracking a smile. "And it's very, very cute."
There's barriers in age, language and work experience -- but, according to Tungco officials, each student demonstrated that they were more than up to the task in salesmanship.
According to Townsell, this exercise is beneficial to any middle school-aged student regardless of nationality.
"It gives them interview skills like thinking on the spot," she said.
Camp organizers Nan Nance and Sara Lutz said this exercise was designed to give students practice in communication skills and business etiquette such as eye contact and shaking hands.
"They practiced their pitches with American kids their age yesterday for two and a half hours," Nance said. "We're really proud of them."
The Chinese students, who have adopted "American" names during their visit as part of their custom to better assimilate into the culture, have spent two weeks in America as part of the camp trip organized by the Learning Center of Madisonville. As part of their week in Madisonville, the students have kayaked and hiked at Mahr Park Arboretum, had a "Taste of Kentucky" dinner with interactive cooking and bluegrass music at the Chambers of Commerce and visited the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair.
The food in Madisonville has been a highlight for students Eva, Lucas and Sophie, the latter of which stressing her newfound appreciation for hamburgers.
For student Jerry, his favorite part was playing basketball at the YMCA with his American peers.
"American boys are very fast and active," he said. "So it was very good. I'd never played before."
Nance, a Chinese native and Madisonville resident, said that extracurriculars like sports or kayaking in nature are not common in China.
"It's always book and homework there," she said. "So they've had so much fun. They're already saying how much they will miss it."
For student Kevin, he has a newly discovered admiration and passion for his hometown's environment improvement.
"It is so beautiful here. The sun is always out, the sky is so blue. There's so many trees around," he said. "It makes me want to go back and make our environment more important to our city."
As the trip is nearing its end, Nance said she was very proud of the Madisonville community for its support and outreach with the students during their stay.
"I've heard people say that they live in a cold community, but this proves that that is not true at all," she said. "You know, if you never reach out, you can never know for sure. But when we reached out, there are no complaints. Madisonville is a wonderful city."
Nance, founder and president of the Madisonville Learning Center, said she is interested in further building a relationship with the Dongying Experimental Middle School and continuing this program next year.
