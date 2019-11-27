Rain plays role in wrecks

Photo by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
A collision at the intersection of Hall and Scott streets occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Traveling westbound on Hall Street, Shaquille Johnson said an SUV pulled out in front of him as he didn’t have a stop sign. Due to the rain and having looked both ways, the driver of the SUV, Christina Johnson, said she didn’t see a car coming after stopping at the Scott Street sign. Madisonville Police and Fire Department along with EMTs were on site. No injuries were reported. Several neighbors said that wrecks at this intersection happen regularly.
