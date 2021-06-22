The Hopkins County School Board approved the creation of an early childhood coordinator position at Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby’s last meeting on Monday.
The position had been combined with the Director of Elementary Instruction and Title 1 position and held by Jennifer Luttrell, said incoming Superintendent Amy Smith. Luttrell had a background as a preschool coordinator, so when she accepted the position, the two were folded into one job.
When Luttrell accepted a job this spring as principal of Owensboro High School, both positions became open.
“The board wanted to wait to see who the candidates were and if any of those people did have preschool experience,” said Smith.
Wendy Mitchell was announced as the new director of elementary instruction and Title 1 on Friday. Smith said because her background does not include preschool experience, the board had to approve the creation of the position again.
She has served as the principal of Earlington Elementary since 2016 and was previously a school counselor, curriculum coordinator and teacher.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with #TeamHopkins in the director of elementary and Title I role,” said Mitchell. “I have been blessed to learn and grow with the amazing staff at Earlington Elementary for 14 years, and I look forward to collaborating with more of #TeamHopkins in a new capacity.”
Mitchell earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in school counseling from Murray State University. She completed Rank I coursework in school counseling and earned an educational specialist Rank I in school leadership at the University of the Cumberlands.
Smith said the position for early childhood coordinator will be posted this week.
Monday’s school board meeting was also the last regular meeting for Ashby.
Melinda Prunty, Kentucky State Representative, presented Ashby with a citation of achievement for her work as a superintendent for the school system.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• approved the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan Progress review for the school year.
• approved the superintendent’s evaluation for the 2020-2021 school year.
• approved the distribution of $6,000 from the Mary Long Scholarship Fund to be awarded to three Hopkins County Central High School students.
• approved the 2021-2022 surety and fidelity performance bonds.
• approved the memorandum of understanding with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Hopkins County Central High School for the Kentucky Graduated Licensing Program.
• approved payment invoices to LE Gregg Associates in the amount of $3,055.75 for their engineering services on the new Hanson Elementary construction and to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects PLLC in the amount of $5,925.63 for their architectural services on the project.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 19 at the Hopkins County Board of Education Central Office.
