To honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Historical Society of Hopkins County will have an open house on Monday that will honor both Dr. King and a notable local individual.
Margie Bowman, a volunteer for the historical society, said the celebration will start at noon with Rev. Robert Cottoner and will give the community a chance to explore the MLK display.
“We have had this display of Martin Luther King every year that I can remember working here,” she said.
There is a display for Dr. King showing newspapers from his last days that people can look through. There are also photos of him before the March on Washington and during his speech.
Bowman said she even added two pieces of music, Give Me Jesus and Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is the Negro National Anthem.
During the open house on Monday, the society plans on playing Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech for people to listen to as they view the display.
“As long as people are coming in, we will be playing the CD,” said Bowman.
She said all the materials on display came from the historical society’s files.
“What we did is pull it out and put it on display,” said Bowman. “There is more, we just can’t get it all out.”
Along with photos and memories of Dr. King, the society has also honored Tim Thomas, a local leader who played a big role in celebrating Dr. King, and who passed last year.
“We want to recognize him because he left us in 2021, and we want to honor him for the work that he has done to make this day successful,” said Bowman.
The display will be up at the historical society through the month of February for the public to view.
For more information, call the historical society at 270-821-3986. The historical society is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment and is located at 107 Union Street.
