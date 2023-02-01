After several days of snow and freezing rain, the weather will be warming up toward the end of the week.
Mike York, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said there is a 20% chance for freezing rain tonight but looks like it will mostly stay south of Hopkins County.
“We are not really worried about that in Madisonville,” he said. “To the south, the chances are better, so Tennessee and maybe the Hopkinsville area will have some problems again.”
Thursday and Friday seem to bring in the warmer weather, but the weekend will be the warmest.
The forecast for today has a high of 34, with a low of 25 and potential freezing rain. Thursday has a high of 37, with a low of 22. While Friday has a high of 34 and a low of 20.
This weekend will be a little warmer. Saturday’s high is 43 with a low of 34. Sunday has a high of 49 and a low of 31.
Current estimates are calling for temperatures in the mid to upper 50s by the first of next week.
York said the coldest time of year for Kentucky is January, so if we were going to get any bad weather, the time this week was right.
Although warmer weather is headed our way, we may still have to deal with the possibility of freezing rain and snow a little longer.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released some safe driving tips for motorists going out on the ice.
The first tip is to drive slowly when driving in snow or ice, no matter what vehicle. Also, allow for more time and distance to stop the vehicle, so break early and slowly. Allow more time to get to the destination.
Remember to pay attention to weather advisories, as the weather will impact the commute on some level. Slow down when approaching an intersection, off-ramps, bridges, and shaded areas because these are all candidates for developing black ice.
Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snow-plows on the shoulder.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.