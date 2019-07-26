Back in Time

The chef's hat indicates this picture was taken to accompany a story about food. Perhaps it was a new restaurant opening in Madisonville, or maybe it centered around a cooking class. If you can enlighten us on these individuals and the nature of the photo, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.