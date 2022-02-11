Although Hopkins County Schools’ Local Planning Committee (LPC) passed a District Facilities Plan (DFP) amendment on Thursday that calls for the closure of Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School, that decision is just the first small step in a planning process that could take months or longer before any action can be taken.
Every four years, each county school district’s LPC is required to create a DFP, which is more or less a list of construction and renovation projects that need to be addressed. That list is good for four years and dictates the status and uses of all building owned by the district. It also lists all capital construction projects that are going to or may take place during that four year period, which can include either major renovations or new construction.
While the district is allowed to handle emergency situations and regular maintenance as needed, these long term, more costly projects must be on the DFP before the board can move forward with them.
At the same time, being on the DFP does not guarantee that a project will be undertaken during the four year window, it just gives the board of education a route forward. Some projects on the plan will be handled quickly, if deemed necessary by board members. Others could stay on the DFP for years and never be completed.
In the case of the amendment passed by the LPC on Thursday, the plan adds a number of changes to the existing DFP:
1) Closing South Hopkins Middle School and canceling a proposed $6.8 million renovation project at that school.
2) Closing Earlington Elementary and canceling a proposed $4.3 million renovation project at that school
3) Canceling a $1.2 million project at Southside Elementary and adding a $10.1 million project to renovate that PS-5 facility into a PS-8 school.
4) Adding a $3.6 million plan to purchase or construct a new Central Office building
5) Adding a plan to construct an auxiliary gym/storm shelter at MNHHS for $3.9 million.
6) Adding a plan to construct an auxiliary gym/storm shelter at HCCHS for $3.9 million.
That approval doesn’t automatically add the amendments to the DFP. The plan must first be approved by the board of education, which will likely vote on the matter Tuesday night. If approved by the board, there will be a public hearing held on March 3, giving citizens a chance to share their opinion. The amendment will then go to the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education. If approved by both, it will then officially be added to the facilities plan.
Even then it will still require specific action by the board of education to proceed with the project. The board would have to approve a project, have that project engineered by its architectural firm, seek a BG-1 (building permit) from the KDE, bid the project out to construction firms and then approve one of the bids received.
The six items approved by the LCP are included on a list with 13 other high priority projects identified by DFP in 2019. Other items on the list are:
1) Browning Springs Middle School—$1 million for HVAC, ADA compliance and a roof
2) Grapevine Elementary—$3.4 million for interior remodeling, ADA compliance, HVAC, sprinklers, roofing, parking and asbestos removal.
3) HCCHS—$3.4 million for roofing and HVAC
4) James Madison Middle School—$1.4 million for roofing and HVAC
5) Jessie Stuart Elementary—$1.1 million for roofing, parking and HVAC
6) MNHHS—$7.8 million for interior remodeling, HVAC and ADA compliance.
7) Pride Elementary—$2.3 million for major renovations, HVAC sprinklers and asbestos removal
8) West Broadway Elementary—$2.6 million for roofing, sidewalks, HVAC, sprinklers and asbestos removal.
9) West Hopkins—$7.4 million for interior remodeling, parking, ADA compliance, HVAC and plumbing
10) Central Maintenance—$1.1 million for construction of storage facility.
11) Bus Garage—$1.6 million for renovations
12) Unspecified location—$6.1 million for a swimming pool
13) Browning Springs Middle School—$500,000 for a field house and driver training center
