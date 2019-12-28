Contact made with missing Madisonville man

Progress was reported Friday in the search for a Madisonville father who had been missing for more than four months.
The sister of Jason Gene Ellison, 42, told The Messenger on Friday afternoon that he had contacted close friends at Skyview Skate Park. Jessie Garrett declined to give further details without clearance from Madisonville Police.
"It's great news. We're completely thrilled," Garrett said.
The detective in charge of the Ellison case was away Friday afternoon, and a police spokesman was not aware of the new development.
Ellison had not been seen since he left the home of his mother and sister on East Broadway Street on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Garrett said last week that Ellison talked about going to New York to see a girl he met online.
Ellison has been a regular fixture at Madisonville skate parks. Garrett said Ellison had a history of traveling but had not done so in about a decade.
