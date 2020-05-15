Having grown up in Nortonville, Southside Elementary School’s newly selected principal is honored to serve her hometown students.
For the last 15 years, Erika Stark has been an educator at Southside. Most recently, she was the school’s curriculum coordinator.
“I’ve been in this community all my life, so being principal here is amazing,” she said. “When you’re a student sitting in the seat, you never know what you’re going to be when you grow up, and to start here, and now my career has led me to this position. When I was a child, I would look to my principal, and now, I’ve got that responsibility. It’s really a blessing.”
Stark said she hopes to give the students at Southside the best opportunities that she can through education.
“I love the students at Southside. They have a huge piece of my heart,” she said. “I want to bring the community and the faculty and the staff together to help support all the students at the school, so we can help them reach huge success in their life.”
Stark takes the place of retiring principal Millie Seiber. Stark said she is thankful for Seiber’s leadership.
“She’s done an amazing job, and the last two years as curriculum coordinator, she has helped and supported me,” Stark said. “There are skills and traits that she’s given me that I’ll definitely use in the future.”
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said in a release Stark truly believes in Southside because it was her home and community.
“We are looking forward to working with her in this new role,” said Ashby. “I want to thank the (site-based decision-making) council for their time and dedication through this process. Lastly, thanks to Mrs. Seiber for her many years of service.”
Stark earned an associate degree from Madisonville Community College and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education administration and a professional certificate for instructional leadership — supervisor of instruction Level 2, all from Murray State University.
She began her career as a substitute teacher in both Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
Stark taught kindergarten and fourth-grade at Southside before becoming the curriculum coordinator in 2018, according to a release.
She has been a PTA board member and served on the SBDM Council and school leadership team.
“Our SBDM council are my colleagues. They are people that I’ve worked with for 15 years,” Stark said. “Being selected by them, the fact that they know me and that they chose me themselves as a leader. It’s an honor to be selected by them for this school.”
