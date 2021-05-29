On an overcast day filled with a touch of rain, dozens of local veterans were joined by friends and family at the Hopkins County Government Center to honor those who have given their lives in the name of freedom
Weather forced the event inside. It was originally set to take place at the city’s Veterans Memorial on Main Street.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. remembered last Memorial Day when there were only a handful of people in attendance, all wearing masks. He said that was when the world started fighting the War on COVID, though he did not like the term “War on COVID.”
“I think they do a disservice to our veterans,” said Whitfield. “To those who fought and died for this country, to the men and women who stood up and for the most part volunteered to head into harm’s way.”
He said while there are a lot of halls of fame, there is not one more important than the Veterans Hall of Fame.
Chief Warrant Officer Sam Adamy, stationed at Fort Campbell, told the audience that Memorial Day is a day to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom.
“Their cause was righteous, their commitment total, their memory will never fade,” he said. “Our lives are their legacy.”
Adamy enlisted in the Army in 2001 and has served 10 years as an Airborne Ranger. He has been on 16 deployments and has been trained to control fighter jets and bombers.
Calvin Walker, a U.S. Army veteran, said he remembered last year’s ceremony and was so happy to see so many people attend this year.
“I am glad to see people come in and honor the people who died,” he said.
Walker was born in Hopkins County and lived here most of his life. He joined the Army in 1951 and was stationed in Korea in 1952 for 12 months. He spent 11 months on the front line in combat before being honorably discharged in 1953.
Although Walker had a hurt leg and came into the room in a wheelchair, when the flags were presented, he made sure to stand along with everyone else.
“I honor the flag, and I am glad I was able to do it,” said Walker.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton asked the audience to not only remember those who have died, but to those who have lost friends they served with.
“Today is a new day, as we are moving forward, we remember those who have lost their lives and sacrificed for our freedom,” he said.
