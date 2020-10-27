Madisonville’s Light of Chance has partnered with Get Set Go Health and Wellness Company, LLC, to provide mental health services to its Breathe Youth Arts Program participants, their families and the community, according to a news release.
Individual, group and family counseling services will be offered to participants, along with parenting classes, according to the release.
The services are available to the entire Madisonville community and surrounding areas via TeleHealth so clients may participate virtually. Individuals do not have to be affiliated with the Breathe program to benefit from the services.
All forms of Kentucky Medicaid and most private insurances are accepted. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Light of Chance at 270-875-4332 or info@lightofchance.org.
