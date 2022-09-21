During Monday night’s Madisonville City Council meeting, the resolution to accept bids for the runway overlay and drainage improvement project were accepted for the Madisonville Regional Airport.
City Clerk Kim Blue made special note that although council approved the bid for Scotty’s contracting in the amount of $2,599.149.81, this project must also be approved by the The Kentucky Department of Aviation before getting started.
Mayor Kevin Cotton also noted that this project is 100% state funded through the Kentucky Department of Aviation.
More information on this project at the Madisonville Regional Airport will be provided upon release.
