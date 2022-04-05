Thanks to the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club, local six-year-old Hunter Feltner is getting the chance to experience more mobility and freedom that he is used to after the organization gifted him an Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle last week.
Kiwanis President Alice Chaney said they were told Hunter may not react when presented with the Tricycle, but he was laughing and wanted to play.
“When he was placed in the Amtryke seat, he laughed with a big smile and animated face,” she said. “That was a happy moment for all attending.”
Hunter was so eager to try out his new wheels that his mom, Brittania Feltner, and a Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Physical Therapist were having to stay with him and guide his movements.
Chaney said the Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle Program is a new project for the Kiwanis Club. It was introduced to the club in 2019 when Jim McMurtrie was president. He asked Chaney to chair the committee, and in February 2020, the committee presented their recommendations to the Board of Directors and they approved.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic hit one month later, and we had to wait two years for this special day,” said Chaney.
An Amtryke is a custom-designed three-wheeled unit that allows a physically challenged child to experience mobility, exercise, and independence.
The Kiwanis Club partnered with the Bluegrass AMBUCS chapter in Lexington, which is affiliated with the National AMBUCS Association in High Point, NC, she said.
Specifications are determined by the pediatric physical therapist to meet the needs of the child. Chaney said the chapter received the specs and orders from the physical therapist and forward them to National AMBUCS. Once the parts are ready, they are sent to the AMBUCS chapter for assembly.
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, National AMBUCS had 1,100 backorders in November 2021 for Amtrykes of all sizes.
“Madisonville Noon Kiwanis was not expecting an Amtryke to be available so quickly,” said Chaney.
Madisonville Noon Kiwanis is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the new project is a wonderful way to start the next 100 years serving the children of Hopkins County, the surrounding area, and throughout the world, one child at a time, she said.
An application for a second Amtryke has already been submitted, and the Kiwanis Club is excited about the opportunity to help the next child soon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.