Lake Ridge Estates, located on the north side of Madisonville, is situated on a peninsula extending into Lake Peewee. The subdivision is occupied by numerous houses, many of which appraise at well over a million dollars, and one very unique barn.
Many locals assumed the barn was built by Otto Corum, the man who owned the property where Lake Ridge Estates now sits more than 30 years ago. However, according to the son, Frank Corum, his father did not build the barn.
This was later confirmed by Valerie Versnick Threlkeld who said that it was in fact her father, Frank Versnick, who built the barn sometime in the late 1980s.
At one point in time, the barn was used to house exotic animals. Frank was into miniature horses, and he originally built the barn to house his animals.
As time went by, the miniature horses faded and building a subdivision around the barn became Frank Versnick’s newest project. He took so much interest in this project, that the barn was never completed. So, for the next 30 years, the Versnick barn served mainly as a storage building for numerous projects and collections. Meanwhile, as the subdivision grew and prospered, the barn deteriorated.
Barns seem to hold a fascination for many people. Some are intrigued by the architecture, others interested in life on a farm, and for some, barns are a connection to their personal past. This was the case for Ron Sanders, who lived across the street from the barn.
“The barn was far nicer than any barns we had on our farm where I grew up,” Sanders said. “It was disturbing to see the barn in decline. There were holes in the walls and holes in the roof. All sorts of critters were taking up residence.”
Sanders said he had discussed the possibility of purchasing the barn with Frank as he was a good friend, but they never came to an agreement.
Sanders was eventually able to reach an agreement with Frank’s heirs after his death. He bought the unsold lots of the subdivision, including the barn. His first task was to seek special exemption for the barn from some of the subdivision regulations. This was approved with only one dissenting vote by the association.
With assurance that the barn could stay, Ron, his wife Jeanie, and a friend Ricky McLean, began to make repairs. The old shake roof was removed and decking was repaired. A new metal roof was installed with gutters and downspouts. Exterior walls were repaired, unfinished woodwork was finished, damaged areas were repaired.
Once the junk and trashed were hauled away, new concrete floors were poured. Electric components were upgraded and repaired and commercial electricity was restored.
As of now, just a few squirrels are the only residents of the barn year-round, and barn swallows occupy the structure during the summer months.
The Versnick Barn serves as a backdrop for several local photographers.
Sanders shared, “Wedding photos, graduation photos, family photos are all very common. Last year, the barn was a backdrop for Miss Future Farmers of America photo shoot People are always asking me what my plans are for the barn. Right now, I need it to store equipment and minor woodworking. Once we finish cleaning it all up, we can host community gatherings and family picnics. I guess it is just a fun project.”
