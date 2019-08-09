MCC and ACE2 to recognize 2018-19 GED graduates

The commencement ceremony for Madisonville Community College's Adult Centers for Educational Excellence (ACE2) will be held at 7 tonight at Byrnes Auditorium located on MCC's Health Campus. Friends and family are invited to attend the ceremony that recognizes the academic achievement of GED graduates from Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
"It is so inspiring to hear the stories of our students and how they have been able to overcome challenges to reach this point in their lives. We are very proud of them and fortunate to have been a part of their journey," said ACE2 Director, Angela Carter. "Now that they have earned their GED, we look forward to watching them succeed in college and beyond."
More than 300 students were enrolled in ACE2 during the 2018-2019 academic year, and we are thrilled to celebrate 42 students earning a GED, explained Carter.
"This celebration of academic achievement represents much more than just a passing score on an exam," she said. "It represents countless individual achievements, struggles and challenges that are the very fabric of every GED diploma."
ACE2 provides many free education services to the communities in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Services provided by ACE2 include GED preparation, college preparation, English as a second language, as well as the Kentucky Essential Skills Certificate and the National Career Readiness Certificate.
Additionally, GED seeking students enrolled at ACE2 have the opportunity to enroll in the new GED+ initiative, a KCTCS and KY Skills U partnership that allows students to enroll in tuition-free, short-term certificate classes while pursuing their GED.
The Hopkins County graduates include: Donavan Butler, Opal Crick, Damian Croft, Ethan Cullen, Kristoffer Dunlap, Tonya Eaves, Kesha Ellis-Cobb, Steven Felker, Ernesto Fuentes, Jerran Fuller, Ashley Gonzalez, Logan Hancock, Mathew Hernandez, Kendall Jackson, Jacob Larkins, Marcus Moore, Dylan Offutt, Karen Scott, Amber Shelton, Julia Smith, Christopher Stephens, Autumn Stokes, Hannah Tauber, Sheldon Toews, Kristina Tomlinson, Rebecca Watts, Christopher Webb and Telisa Young.
