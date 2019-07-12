The Madisonville Community Theater is gearing up for their musical production of "Oliver!" opening tonight at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
Choreographer Brenna Wood gives critiques of the cast at their final dress rehearsals the day before opening night. On stage, actor Brad Downall, who plays the character Fagin in the musical, has more than a few tricks up his sleeve for Oliver, who is played by Reagan Butler. Supporting cast members Gunner Vickerey, Jessie Leal, Gracie Enoch and Tyshawn Hendricks play the role of other troubled kids in the hard life of poverty.
The musical promises an accompany pit orchestra, elaborate dance numbers and live vocals. The musical will be playing this weekend with performances scheduled for 7 tonight and tomorrow and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available to purchase at the ticket booth, the center's webpage or by calling 270-821-ARTS.
Photos by Rachel Smith/The Messenger
