At the beginning of the semester, eighth-grade students at Browning Springs Middle School in Madisonville thought they were seeing double. That was when Andie Mills started teaching next door to her sister Allie Mills.

The mistake is understandable as Andi and Allie Mills are twins. Along with being in the same school, the twins classrooms are located right next to each other.

