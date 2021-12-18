As of Friday, the number of Hopkins County residents without power was around 17.
Liz Pratt, the spokesperson for Kentucky Utilities, said that number may continue to fluctuate slightly as power is restored and customers report new outages.
“Our crews and employees are working to get power restored to all of our impacted customers who can receive service,” she said.
While the crews are working on restoring power where they can, she said they do have some customers who won’t be able to take service.
“That may be due to damages at their property or unfortunately some customers who no longer have a property there,” said Pratt. “We anticipate we have just under 1,000 customers at this time who may not be able to receive service.”
She said once repairs are made on the customer’s property, they can call KU and a crew will go out to restore power.
The majority of the outages seem to be centered in Dawson Springs, which was one of the hardest-hit areas in Kentucky. The estimated time of restoration in some areas changed from assessing to re-evaluating.
Pratt said that change may be dependent on other circumstances or something that requires additional time to fix.
“We will continue to be here for our customers and our communities as those processes continue,” said Pratt.
The best way to stay informed and up-to-date on restoration efforts is through the KU’s outage map, which can be found on their website, https://stormcenter.lge-ku.com/, or through their mobile app.
