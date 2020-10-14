The Hopkins County Board of Education has accepted a donation of land in Hanson that will be used to expand the roadway leading from I-69 to the elementary school to three lanes.
The board accepted the donation — which comes from Dr. Terry and Jamie Brown — after discussing the possibility during a closed session at Monday’s board meeting.
“This allows the highway department to make a three lane road through there so there will be a turn lane into Hanson School,” said Keith Cartwright, Hopkins County Schools attorney.
It will be up to the highway department on how quickly the lanes are expanded and construction starts, once the board has the deed to the land, said Cartwright. The responsibility of the lane expansion is not under the board’s purview.
The Brown family made a donation of 12.5 acres of land in late 2019, which adjoins the existing Hanson Elementary property and will be used for construction of the new school.
The new school will be built behind the current elementary school where the ballfields are currently located. The new building is planned to have 24 classrooms, a media center, a music room, cafeteria, gymnasium with a platform and more.
Andrew Owens, associate principal for Sherman Carter Bernhart, the company Hopkins County Schools hired to design the building, said the school has been designed to hold 600 students. Construction documents for the building have been published and he expects to receive contract bids starting in November.
The plan is for the construction company who wins the bid to begin in January, Owens said.
The expectation is for the new elementary school to be open by August 2022 so students can start the new school year in the new building, Cartwright said.
