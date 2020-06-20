Madisonville’s Light of Chance is offering free creative arts classes virtually for students in grades 5 through 12 during their summer session of the Breathe Youth Arts program.
The local youth outreach organization provides weekly classes in visual arts, dance, music and yoga via Zoom. The classes are completely free and only require registration on Light of Chance’s website to access them.
The Breathe Youth Arts program has been around since 2012, but this is the first session to be held in a virtual space rather than in-person classes. The decision to host a virtual semester was spawned from state restrictions of public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Light of Chance’s Executive Director Eric Logan.
Logan said the organization wanted to still host classes for students as a way to provide interpersonal interaction within their community, especially during such a time of uncertainty.
“It’s a creative outlet,” Logan said. “It helps with a kid’s mental and behavioral health as well.”
The weekly itinerary of classes via Zoom is as follows:
• Tuesdays and Thursdays
Visual Arts from 2-3 p.m. CST
Dance from 3:15-4:15 p.m. CST
Music from 4:30-5:30 p.m. CST
• Wednesdays
Yoga from 4-5 p.m. CST
Classes will be taught by at least one instructor with the specific arts background of the subject.
A virtual teaching environment has allowed more students to participate in the classes regardless of their location because parents are also no longer concerned about travel expenses. It is also easier for students to participate in multiple classes, Logan said.
But teaching in a digital space has posed some challenges. Because the class is not being held in a shared area, students must use their own supplies to participate. While this does not impinge on classes like dance or music, some lessons in the visual arts class, such as painting, can be more difficult.
Light of Chance has endeavored to mitigate any hindrance that students might face, Logan said. For visual arts, the instructor tries to teach with both regular and alternative supplies that students would have easier access to. If some participants do not have the means to access supplies and are based in the local area, Logan encourages those to contact Light of Chance to remedy the situation.
There are also students who may not have a computer or internet access in the community, which is one of the reasons why Light of Chance is trying to reimplement in-person classes as restrictions continue to loosen.
The program does not have a scheduled end date right now, Logan said. The classes are typically discontinued once the school year begins, but program organizers are hesitant to place an end date in case the school year is further postponed.
Logan said the turnout has been positive so far. The organization hopes that a virtual setting would make those who had been interested in attending classes beforehand more likely to participate now.
“This is a great opportunity for kids to be able to experience it in the convenience of their home,” Logan said.
According to Logan, Chance of Light employees have been eager to reconnect with familiar faces and encourage new participants.
“We’re like a family,” Logan said. “You know, we used to see these kids every week. Having to take a break from that — we miss them; they miss us. So we’re excited to see them again.”
For those interested in signing up for the Breathe Youth Arts programming, please go to lightofchance.org and select “Breathe | Youth Arts Program” under the Programs & Events tab. Families can also contact Light of Chance directly at (270) 875-4332 or via their social media accounts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.