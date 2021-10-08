Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Kevin Majors, 40, of Robars, was charged Tuesday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Humphries, 20, of Powderly, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
Michael Cartwright, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dominic Morse, 28, of Seymour, Indiana, was charged Thursday with public intoxication, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs.
Edward Bell, 21, of Central City, was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to appear and served a warrant for probation violation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.