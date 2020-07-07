A Madisonville woman was injured Friday night in a wreck at Island Ford Road and Island Park Drive, according to a news release from the Madisonville Police Department.
Monnie Mullins, 64, was driving her Buick south on Island Ford Road when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a pick-up truck with a trailer.
The truck’s driver, Michael Stewart, 40, Madisonville, tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but was unable to. The truck then went into a ditch on the side of the road.
Mullins was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville by Med Center Ambulance with what police say are minor injuries. Stewart was uninjured.
