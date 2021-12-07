In late November, the Federal Emergency Management Agency released information on its new COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, which could help some local families in need.
According to a news release, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over 700,000 lives, and FEMA is committed to reducing the financial burden of these COVID-19 deaths and providing individuals who incurred COVID-19 related funeral expenses with funding.
The financial assistance is for COVID-19 related funeral expenses that happened on or after Jan. 20, 2020.
According to the FEMA website, there are conditions to be eligible for funeral assistance. For deaths that occurred after May 16, 2020, the death certificate must attribute the death to COVID-19.
For deaths that occurred between Jan. 20 to May 16, any death certificate that does not attribute the cause of death to COVID-19 must be accompanied by a signed statement listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death.
That statement must be provided by the original certifier of the death certificate or the local medical examiner or coroner, and provide an additional explanation linking the cause of death listed to COVID-19.
Since the program began, FEMA has already distributed over one billion dollars in assistance. These funds cannot be used in duplication of other programs, like other federal assistance.
If someone is eligible for funeral assistance, they will receive a check by mail or direct deposit, depending on which option is chosen when applying.
Instructions on how to apply for the assistance can be found through FEMA’s dedicated helpline at 1-844-648-6333. Helpline representatives are trained to provide personal application support and answer any questions regarding program eligibility.
More information on the program can be found on FEMA’s website, https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
