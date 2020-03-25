Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Tuesday:
• Dustin A. Jones, 37, of St. Charles was charged Monday with third degree criminal trespassing.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following reports Monday:
• Lisa N. Albin, 27, of Crofton was charged Sunday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana trafficking and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Levi H. Alfred, 24, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana trafficking and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Billy J. Irvin, 36, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana trafficking and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• George C. Martin, 25, of White Plains was charged Sunday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana trafficking, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first degree promoting contraband, operating a vehicle under the influence, possessing an open container in a motor vehicle, careless driving and speeding.
