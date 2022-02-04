After seeing the need for more COVID-19 testing in Madisonville, Ethos Labs set up a community testing center in Christview Fellowship.
Tia Maddox, the Ethos clinical field lead for Hopkins County, said they saw a need for a community testing center as they did testing for the Hopkins County School district.
“We have the supplies to do it, the people and the resources, so let’s help our community any way we can,” she said.
Ethos Labs has a contract with the school system to help with the “test to stay” program. Ethos nurses test students, staff, and parents of school-age children for five consecutive days, and every day the student or staff member tests negative they are allowed to be in school.
Maddox said they noticed more family members and community members wanting to get tested for COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, with the school system that was strictly for students, staff members of the schools, and parents of the school-age children,” she said.
Ethos found out that the reason so many people not directly connected to the schools were wanting tests done was that local urgent cares were either running out of tests or had a three-day wait period for results.
Maddox said the Ethos site has a turnaround time of 15 minutes, including time to get paperwork filled out. She said there is an online registering system, so people can make appointments before they come.
“If they make an appointment, there is a drive-through option. If they have not made an appointment, they are welcome to come in, or we can give them instructions through the drive-through,” said Maddox.
Another reason Ethos opened the community testing center is that the cost at most urgent cares without insurance is around $200, but at Ethos, there is no cost out of pocket for the patient.
Right now, Ethos has appointments every 10 minutes from the time they open to close, she said.
“If we find there is a need for us to have more, what we can do is expand that and add more appointment times and possibly more employees to meet the need,” said Maddox.
Ethos set up the community testing site at Christview Fellowship, located at 2135 North Main Street, which is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit https://ethos-labs.com/testing-booking/. For more information, call 877-296-2570.
