It often seems like the days when a person can spend their entire life working for one company have long since passed, but for one Madisonville icon that just isn’t true.
When he started the week on Monday, Danny Koeber marked his 51st year of broadcasting on WFMW.
“When I first came here in 1972, there wasn’t much here,” he said.
Not only has Madisonville changed and grown since he first started, so has the radio business.
“The technical side has really changed,” he said. “I really miss cueing up records. Now the music and everything is on the computer.”
Through it all, the business has been more than a job for Koeber, giving him the opportunity to mentor multiple other broadcasters along the way.
“I’ve got a few people I’ve helped break into the business,” Koeber said. “Erin Grant is on WBKR. Bill McClain on WKTG. Rick Stevens who is on NASH-Icon. I gave them their first jobs. These guys have gone off to do other things.”
In all of those years, the station has been locally family owned, something that is increasingly rare in the broadcasting business.
